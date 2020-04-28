UPND in Monze confirm resignation of Councilor Hamuchenkwa

Ufwenuka Ward Councilor in Monze District Kizito Hamuchenkwa has resigned as area civic leader on unknown grounds.

UPND Monze District Chairperson Mayaba Hanseluka exclusively confirmed the development to Journalists that Mr. Hamuchenkwa tendered his resignation letter to Monze Town Council today 28 April 2020.

Mr. Hanseluka who did not give reasons for the resignation of the councilor says his party is disappointed with the action taken by Hamuchenkwa especially now that the country is occupied with the fight against Covid-19.

Hanseluka has alleged that the civic leader has been bought by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

He says it is a drawback on the UPND as the resigned councilor was among the promising young and hardworking councilors in the district.

Hanseluka is saddened that the country continues to lose resources at a time when the economy is also unstable through by elections.

Credit #Chikuni Radio