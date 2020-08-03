UPND COUNCILOR RESCINDS HIS DECISION TO JOIN PF AFTER THE RULING PARTY FAILED TO GIVE HIM 150,000 AS PROMISED!

Masaiti’s Miputu Ward Councilor Hosin Mabeti has rescinded his decision to resign from UPND to join PF after PF failed to honour pledge to pay him 150,000 cash.



Mr Mabeti on Saturday announced that he had joined PF during a meeting in Ndola after leaving UPND last month.

But today, Mr Mabeti has told a media briefing organised by UPND in Ndola that he was forced to join PF after being promised huge cash.

“I wish to inform the nation that I was duped .That statement was just forced on me by the PF, I never did this with my heart. I am asking for forgiveness from President Hakainde Hichilema. I apologise to the people of Miputu for this weak announcement that was made just because of money,” Mabeti said.



And UPND Copperbelt Chairman Elisha Matambo welcomed Councilor Mabeti back to the party.

“The PF is playing it wrong and they won’t manage to buy Councillors. This is very unfortunate and it will not be a success. It was a poorly arranged thing. These kinds of politics are not helping the PF in any way. How do you promise a person a television set and K150,000, why do these guys get the money to buy off councillors?,” asked Elisha Matambo.



The councillor was forced to resign and join PF after PF officials promised him K150,000 but ended up taking K75,000 to him of which he rejected and changed his decision.