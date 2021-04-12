By Chileshe Mwango

The opposition UPND has dared Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube to sue the party if he thinks their newly launched party manifesto is in breach of copyright laws.

Mr. Ngulube has alleged that the UPND’s 2021-2026 manifesto is a forgery and a product of stolen photos and images from other people’s websites.

He has since given the upnd a 48 hours ultimatum in which to withdraw the alleged forged manifesto from circulation or face criminal proceedings for infringement of section 17 of the copyright and performance act.

But UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka says Mr. Ngulube’s ignorance should be ignored as he is bent on destructing the opposition political party’s agenda on addressing serious issues affecting the people.

Mr. Mucheleka explains that the upnd is comprised of intelligent and competent team members who cannot associate themselves with plagiarism.

On Friday last week, the UPND launched the party’s manifesto for 2021 to 20 26 where it promises to create jobs for young people, lower prices of fuel food prices for all Zambians among other set targets.

PHOENIX NEWS