By Elias Sakala CIC private reporter

LUSAKA-Lusaka

UPND DEMANDS FORENSIC AUDIT INTO 2021 VOTERS REGISTER…we shall seek legal recourse if ECZ fails to provide credible answers, says Mucheleka

The opposition UPND has written the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) demanding a forensic audit into the 2021 voters register, which has seen an upswing in voter numbers in perceived PF strongholds and a minus in opposition areas.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka said the opposition party is still waiting for a response from the ECZ over their demands.

“Ofcourse yes. There has to be a forensic audit and we have actually as UPND, we have written to ECZ to even ask them to clearly tell us the actual figures at every polling stations and the names of the polling stations and how many people have been captured in each polling district. They must tell us. And the letter that we have written to them has been acknowledged but up to now they have not responded,” Mucheleka said. “So we are waiting for a response and we are giving them time. If we do not hear from them by the end of the week, next week you will be able to hear from us. Because we are asking for accountability from everyone, including ECZ, and they have a responsibility to respond to the questions that we have raised.

Mucheleka said UPND lawyers were on standby should the ECZ fail to provide credible answers.

“They are aware about these issues and our lawyers are on standby. These are serious matters you don’t joke with the issues of the register of voters,” Mucheleka said. “We are demanding for transparency and we are demanding and calling for transparency and everyone has to be held to account including Emily Sikwaze and Patrick Nshindano as individuals and their cohorts.”

Mucheleka said he was particularly embarrassed that the people he served with in the civil society and are now senior ECZ officials, Patrick Nshindano and Emily Sikazwe, could be part of what he described as the commission’s actions in de franchising voters in areas perceived to be opposition strongholds.

“They did everything possible to collude with people in PF to facilitate registration of voters,” Mucheleka said. “One of the central principles we advance is solidarity with the poor and voiceless. If truly you are a civil society activist the principle of standing with the poor is certainly a co-principle to which you are never expected to compromise.”

And Mucheleka said the PF is well aware that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to hold office again, having twice held office.

“The man is simply not eligible. If they are not careful bakashala muli mwamoneni,” said Mucheleka