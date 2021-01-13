UPND denies hiring white propagandists

“That is nonsense, which party can engage in such things which does not even add any value. This is coming from the minds of the PF who want by all means to dent the UPND.”

The UPND has denied hiring white consultants to help strategize for this year’s elections.

UPND deputy secretary general, Patrick Mucheleka refuted the claims, saying it was PF propaganda aimed at tarnishing the image of the opposition party.

Reports suggest that Hakainde Hichilema had hired Henry Sands, the founder of Sabi Strategy Group a London-based political campaign firm as his digital marketing campaign manager, Zyad Limam, a Franco-Tunisian publisher as lead strategist and Ian Baharie, Director of CTF, another UK campaign consultant.

But Mr Mucheleka said the ruling party was doing all it could tp ensure that the image of the UPND was dented before the elections.

He said in an interview yesterday, his party had not at any time engaged any foreign company to be PR strategists.

What is being reported, Mr Mucheleka said were falsehoods which need to be ignored by all Zambians.

Let’s be talking about serious issues like Honeybee scandal and not issues which are not even there,” Mr Mucheleka said.