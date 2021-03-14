By Veronica Mwale cic Private Reporter.

COPPERBELT ~Kitwe.

RELEASE OUR YOUTHS UNCONDITIONALLY DEMANDS CINDY KAUKA IN KITWE.

National Youth Vice Chairman Ms Cindy Kauka, Copperbelt Vice youth Chairman Mr Kangwa kamando and other Provincial and District Officials visiting UPND members at the POLICE Station in Kitwe arrested on youth day.

Ms Cindy Kauka has vowed that the youths be released unconditionally because it was their day they were just matching peacefully the police had no rights to disturb them.

“It was youth day not police day, why should you provoke the youths on their day to celebrate when you the police celebrated your police day in peace” asks Cindy.

Ms Cindy Kauka has charged that the UPND denies whatever charges the youths are going to be given it’s a state provocation towards political opponents on partisan grounds.

Police arrested over 32 UPND youths who were just in a rosa bus going to the provincial headquarters in Kitwe on the way they where intercepted by the police and the driver of the rosa ordered to drive to police another team of youths where found on their way going to the provincial Secretariat right there in Kitwe and where surrounded and arrested as they reacted overpowered the police and escaped as seen in the video that went viral.

Ms Kauka has cautioned the police to very careful in handling the youths who are peaceful and not provoke them, she said it was sad situation but the police made the situation worse by arresting them hence the party demands that all of them be released unconditionally.

CIC PRESS TEAM.