The United Party for National Development has described President Lungu’s State of the Nation Address as a campaign to champion bill 10 which the people of Zambia are against.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Party’s Secretariat, Kasempa Member of Parliament Brenda Tambatamba says President Lungu should have talked ministers who are being investigated for corruption to promote integrity and patriotism.

Bambala Member of Parliament Ephraim Belemu has challenged President Lungu to address issues of corruption to protect public resources.