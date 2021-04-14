PRESS STATEMENT

14th April 2021

UPND HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE COURT MATTER FILED BY KATUBA MP

We have noted with concern media reports that Katuba MP Bampi Kapalasa has filed court documents relating to the eligibility of PF party President Edgar Lungu to contest the Republican Presidency in this year’s elections.

As a party, we are not aware of the court process hence we distance ourselves from this case because as far as we are concerned, the PF President Mr. Lungu is not yet a candidate for elections.

Further, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has published a calender which shows allotted dates for petitions related to candidates.

We deem such a case as premature until such a time that candidates finally file in nominations papers.

Whatever Mr. Kapalasa has done is purely in his personal capacity for which he is entitled as a citizen.

Should the party decide to petition any action related to the electoral process ahead of elections, we shall follow laid down procedures as prescribed by law.

Batuke Imenda

UPND Secretary General