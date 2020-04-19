Following a string of electoral losses in Western Province, the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has with immediate effect dissolved its Western Province executive committee.

The Party has since appointed Nkeyema Member of Parliament Kapelwa Mbangweta, as interim Chairman for the Province until elections are held.

UPND Chairman for Elections Garry Nkombo, during a media briefing, said that Njamba Musanja, who was Provincial Chairman has been replaced with Nkeyema Member of Parliament Kapelwa Mbangweta, while Mbanga Mbanga who was Provincial Youth Chairman has been replaced by Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe among other changes.

Mr. Nkombo has cited intra-party wrangles in the area.

Recently the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) grabbed a ward from UPND in an election where there were no campaigns due to the COVID-10. The winning of a local government by-election in Nangula Ward by the Patriotic Front (PF) made it 4 wards lost by UPND, in Western Province in the past 4 months and by considerable margins.

In 2016, in Nangula Ward, the UPND candidate polled 776 votes while the ADD candidate polled 185 votes, while PF candidate polled 283. UPND won the seat with 57.74 percent with the turnout in 2016 for Nangula at 61% for the local government election.

In 2020, the PF grabbed the seat with a total of 868 votes, against its 283 votes in 2016 while the UPND polled 341 votes against its earlier 776 final vote for 2016.