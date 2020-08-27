UPND ELECTED LEADERS ARE DENYING PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT BECAUSE THEY ARE SHUNNING TO WORK WITH GOVERNMENT – NATHAN CHANDA*

…as the Catholic Church thanks PF Copperbelt Chairman MCC. Nathan Chanda for his generosity

Lufwanyama… 26 August 2020

The Catholic Church in Lufwanyama District has thanked Luanshy Mayor Mr. Nathan Chanda for his generosity all the time.

St. Joseph Mission deputy Sister in-charge Charity Kaloto said it was pleasing when leaders decide to help even when they have not been asked to do so.

Sister Kaloto said this when Mr. Chanda who is also PF Copperbelt Chairman and his executive visited the mission to appreciate the activities of the Catholic Church.

“We have eight institutions here, with three schools. For the hospital, the challenge is the bad road. When carrying our mothers in emergency it is a challenge. We don’t even have a mortuary here, we need to take the body to Kalulushi and back for burial, that is a very serious challenge. But we thank leaders like you who just come to check on us and help where need be,” said Sister Kaloto.

Sister Kaloto then took Mr. Chanda round to appreciate what the mission does.

Mr. Chanda said it was unfortunate that leaders that are elected to represent the people where shunning away from working with the government of the day.

“In addressing the challenges of the people, it is very difficult because the people that are elected in Opposition have opted to shun away from working with the PF government. We have the MP and Councillors who have been shunning to work with Government in lobbying for development for the people here in Lufwanyama. Now this is the big challenge that has resulted in areas under Opposition to remain under developed,” said Mr. Chanda.

“The Church and government can not work in isolation because the Church plays a pivotal role in the society. The Church should stand up and tell us when we go wrong and correct us. The Church is there to guard both the ruling and those in Opposition. With the on going National NRC registration, let the Church educate the people on this good exercise.”

Mr. Chanda then donated 1,000 facemasks, surgical gloves, Themometers and cereal supplements for the Children kept at the mission, adding that Covid-19 needs to be fought with concerted efforts.

Later, Mr. Chanda held a meeting at Kalumbwa Secondary School.

However, the meeting which was meant for party officials, turned up huge as members of community came in numbers wanting to be addressed and air out their challenges.

Residents who complained that their have not seen their Member of Parliament Hon Fungulwe since the time he was elected in office and have regretted having voted for Opposition.

More than 50 members from the UPND defected and joined the ruling party.

The defectors said they wanted to be a part of the PF following the resignation of the UPND Councillors creating local government by-eelctions in Chibanga ward and others wards in Lufwanyama and Mpongwe.

PF Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda was accompanied by Provincial Secretary Mr Bernard Zulu his vice Gilbert Kansongo, Vice Treasurer Mr George Nsali and Jack Muwema among others.

Issued by //

PF Copperbelt Information and Publicity Secretary

Jack Muwema