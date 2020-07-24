COMING UP IN THE 1800HRS NEWS

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has disclosed that a known opposition political party is targeting officers from Zambia’s defense and security wings who it is enticing to voluntary resign.

Mr. Kampyongo has also disclosed that this is being done in order to make the ruling party look bad before the international community and the general Zambian citizenry.

The home affairs minister who could not reveal the identity of the named political has however warned of stringent disciplinary action against the officers that may fall prey to the scheme.

PHOENIX NEWS