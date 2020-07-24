COMING UP IN THE 1800HRS NEWS
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has disclosed that a known opposition political party is targeting officers from Zambia’s defense and security wings who it is enticing to voluntary resign.
Mr. Kampyongo has also disclosed that this is being done in order to make the ruling party look bad before the international community and the general Zambian citizenry.
The home affairs minister who could not reveal the identity of the named political has however warned of stringent disciplinary action against the officers that may fall prey to the scheme.
is that what you are offering Zambians? Gossip and lies? We are not interested in what UPND is up to. We want you to tell us how many jobs you have created, How much money you put in our pockets and how are you going to tackle corruption.
There is a surge of COVID 19 cases in the country, abantu nabafwa imwe tu pf!
Attacking UPND is just a waste of time.
YOUR TIME IS GONE MR MINISTER. TIME OF INTIMIDATING CITIZENS IS GONE. 10 YEARS ALL YOU HAVE ACHIEVED IS CREATING ENEMIES WITH CITIZENS AND KILLING THE ECONOMY. NOW, WHATEVER MAKES SOUNDS IN THE AIR, YOU THINK IT IS HAKAINDE COMING FOR YOU. WHENEVER YOU HEAR A FLY PASS BY, PROVIDED YOU DIDN’T SEE IT, YOU THINK SOMEONE IS ORGANIZING TO GRAB WHAT YOU HAVE STOLEN FROM THE PEOPLE!! AND FOR HOW LONG WILL YOU PLAN TO KILL HH? OR TO DISTROY THE UPND? DO YOU EVEN DO THE WORK FOR WHICH YOU ARE PAID AS MINISTER? PREPARE FOR THE AUDIT SIR ONCE WE COME. AND IT SEEMS THE BEATING OF THE POLICE OFFICER WHO LATER RESIGNED IS STAGE MANAGED BY YOU. THE RESIGNATION AND SUBSEQUENT VIDEO OF THAT POLICE OFFICER IS STAGE MANAGED BY YOU. WE CAN NOW CONNECT THE DOTS. ANYWAY, IT SEEMS YOUR SINISTER ACTIVITIES WHILE SERVING AS MINISTER WILL NEVER END, EVEN WHEN YOUR EVIL PLANS END NOWHERE. IT SEEMS ONLY THE BULLET IN YOUR HEAD WILL STOP IT. CRY MY BELOVED COUNTRY.
It is incomprehensible that an opposition political party can entice civil servants to resign their positions. There is need to dig deeper.
Mr Kampyongo, read the book by James Hardley Chase: “The Way the Cookie Crumbles” It depicts PF’s situation.
That’s a foolish, shameless and shallow statement. The nation would want to know what government is doing to ensure security is maintained. We are not interested in what that unnamed party is doing or not doing! It’s not the one in government and should account to the nation! Can government tell the nation why the officers resigned? Who burnt Soweto market, who gassed the nation, who funded terrorists, who embezzled k6 billion, who built 48 houses and who killed Lawrence, chibulo, obed and many others!!