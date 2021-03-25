UPND EXTENDS PERIOD FOR APPLICATIONS TO 2ND APRIL, 2021

Lusaka – 25/03/21

The UPND Elections Committee has extended the closing date for the receiving of the 2021 Elections application to 2nd April, 2021.

Announcing the extension at a media briefing at the UPND secretariat this morning, Elections Chairperson, Garry Nkombo attributed the extension to the difficulties being experienced by most aspirants in the processing of Grade 12 certificates by the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ).

Mr Nkombo also warned aspiring UPND members to be wary of unscrupulous individuals who are acting ECZ agents to avoid being duped, saying the party would not stand with any member found wanting.

The party has also waived off the 2-year membership requirement for those aspiring to contest as MPs, Councillors, Council Chairpersons and Mayors.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*