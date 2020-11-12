UPND FEMALE 2021 ASPIRANTS JOIN FORCES

Lusaka – 12/11/20

Lusaka based UPND female political aspirants have launched a committee aimed at supporting each other in the run upto the 2021 election adoption process.

The committee which includes aspirants at both parliamentary and local government levels was formed with a sole purpose to raise funds and morally support each other as well as to lobby the party hierarchy to adopt more women aspirants.

Speaking at a media briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka yesterday,Committee Secretary Chomba Nakazwe said the failure to adopt women to positions of influence only goes to undermine the quality of democracy in the country.

Ms Nakazwe who is Lusaka Central’s Independence ward aspirant said the 4% female representation in especially Parliament was too inadequate hence the need to allow them to fully participate in the wellbeing of the country.

And Mkaika Constituency aspiring candidate Elina Sakala has appealed to the UPND national management committee to consider adopting more women in the 2021 elections saying women were at the centre of all socioeconomic challenges in the country.

Meanwhile, Committee Treasurer Kabunda Nachoombe said in as much as the UPND has been supportive of female aspirants,there is need to actualise that support into adoptions while Silwizya ward aspirant Ketty Nanyangwe said the female aspirants stand ready to ensure that President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory next year is guaranteed.

Ms Nanyangwe who is also the Committee Publicity Secretary said the fall of constitutional amendment Bill 10 will not stand in their way to adoption as President Hakainde Hichilema has already assured them of his resolve to ensure that more women are adopted into positions of influence.

And Lusaka Provincial Chairlady Rosa Zulu said women in the UPND were resolved to aspire for parliamentary and local government seats despite the uneven playing field.

Ms Zulu who is also Committee Chairperson said women have not been spared by the political violence,harassment and intimidation hence their inertia in taking part in the governance of the country.

She however expressed confidence that UPND women have come through the mill and were ready to meet the political challenges head on and assured them of the party’s support.

The briefing was attended by several female aspirants drawn from across the country but resident in Lusaka.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM