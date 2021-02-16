BY Patricia Male
The Young African Leaders Initiative –YALI- has questioned the motive behind the holding of an elective general assembly by the UPND without having to elect people in key positions such as that of Vice Presidents and Secretary General.
And YALI is disappointed that UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema went unopposed when he has contested elections a number of times.
YALI president Andrew Ntewewe tells Phoenix News that what the UPND held was a convention that did not meet the benchmarks of a credible convention which he has described as a sham.
Mr. Ntewewe who is also Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition Spokesperson argues that Mr. Hichilema having ascended to the position of UPND presidency over 10 years ago should have not have gone unopposed, a situation he says questions the credibility and authenticity of the convention.
UPND Media Director Ruth Dante was not available for a comment by broadcast time.
The UPND over the weekend held its elective general conference to elect members of the National Management Committee –NMC-.
PHOENIX NEWS
He is just a Troll, why is it that suddenly those who voted with a show of hands and legs in kabwe want to become democracy champions, we know HH stood against saki, so tell us who stood against him in kabwe?
NOTHING GOOD CAN COME OUT OF THE MOUTH OF DEVIL NTEWEWE, HE IS ALWAYS THIRST OF HUMAN BLOOD. OUR GOD , THE TRUE GOD, IS WATCHING WHAT THESE DEVILS ARE DOING ON US.
NTEWEWEWE SHOULD TRANSFORM YALI INTO A POLITICAL PARTY INSTEAD OF PRETENDING THAT IT IS A CSO. CONSIDER THE HISTORY OF PARTY CONVENTIONS IN ZAMBIA: HOW WAS KAVINDELE TREATED WHEN HE OPPOSED KAUNDA AT ONE OF UNIP’S CONVENTIONS? ALL PARTIES IN ZAMBIA GO TO CONVENTIONS FULLY AWARE WHO THE PRESIDENT WILL BE. THUS STOP PRETENDING YOU DID NOT KNOW THAT THE UPND HAD HH IN MIND!! SEE WHAT PF WILL DO AT THEIR CONVENTION.
Nthewewe is still bitter over the failure of bill 10 and blames it on UPND. Well will wait to see what you’ll say when ECL goes unopposed. We hope you will unleash the same amount of vernom , otherwise you’re a lost soul