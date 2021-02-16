BY Patricia Male

The Young African Leaders Initiative –YALI- has questioned the motive behind the holding of an elective general assembly by the UPND without having to elect people in key positions such as that of Vice Presidents and Secretary General.

And YALI is disappointed that UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema went unopposed when he has contested elections a number of times.

YALI president Andrew Ntewewe tells Phoenix News that what the UPND held was a convention that did not meet the benchmarks of a credible convention which he has described as a sham.

Mr. Ntewewe who is also Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition Spokesperson argues that Mr. Hichilema having ascended to the position of UPND presidency over 10 years ago should have not have gone unopposed, a situation he says questions the credibility and authenticity of the convention.

UPND Media Director Ruth Dante was not available for a comment by broadcast time.

The UPND over the weekend held its elective general conference to elect members of the National Management Committee –NMC-.

PHOENIX NEWS