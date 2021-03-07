Lusaka~6th March, 2021.

UPND GENERAL ASSEMBLY REFLECTION OF ZAMBIA’S ETHNIC, CULTURAL COMPOSITION, SAYS MUCHELEKA

NEWLY appointed UPND Deputy Secretary General for politics, Patrick Mucheleka says it is disheartening that enemies of doom could accuse the largest opposition political party in the country, the UPND of being ‘undemocratic’.

Speaking on Muvi TV’s Special Interview this evening, Mr Mucheleka stressed that the recently-held extraordinary elective General Assembly by the UPND was a reflection of the face of Zambia’s ethnic and cultural composition.

Mr Mucheleka also dispelled rumours that the just-ended intra-party elections were doctored to favour a few select individuals.

He stated that that the more than 30 percent of women representation of women in the numerous portfolios in the UPND were a reflection of the party’s adherence to numerous protocols that calls for gender balance in key decision making organs of political parties in the country.

He says it was laughable that certain sections of Zambian society expected the UPND to conduct intra-party elections in an upharzadous manner when it was evident that Zambia had slide into a parlia state.

And Mr Mucheleka says the UPND wasn’t in any alliance with questionable individuals such as Steve Nyirenda of the National Restoration Party (NAREP) and disposed National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, Chishimba Kambwili, but the people of Zambia!

He says Zambians were yearning for meaningful change to restore the country’s lost economic fortunes and heritage.

Mr Mucheleka has also described as a “detrimental scheme of defrenchizing” Zambians through the manipulation of the voter register which has seen a reduction in the number of registered voters in the so-called opposition strongholds, saying the UPND was confident that the registered voters in PF strong holds would vote for the opposition this August.

He says the habitual flashing money like tree leaves and grass by known PF cadres would not aid the PF in holding onto power permanently.

He observes that recent sentiments by Vice President, Inonge Mutukwa Wina that those splashing huge stacks of money to the public was a sign the those in the ruling party had lost touch with reality and a slap on the face of innocent Zambians.

UPND MEDIA TEAM