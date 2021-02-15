By GEORGE CHOMBA

For a people unfamiliar with expecting the unexpected, a minute late is a source of anxiety.

On 14th February, the UPND held its general assembly to elect members of the national management committee whose results are yet to be announced.

Of course, the delay to announce the results is neither by a minute nor by an hour.

According to the UPND time line, the results were supposed to be out by around 18:00 hrs before the shifting of goal posts started.

Around 20:00 hrs, the electoral committee engaged by the UPND explained that verification and verification and verification of votes from the other virtual satellite stations was underway.

The UPND held the virtual general assembly in ten provincial centres.

Now the results are expected today, before noon we are told.

Stay tuned to Diamond TV for who is who in the UPND national management committee.

By the way, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema remains head of the party after he was elected unopposed.