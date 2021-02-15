UPND GENERAL ASSEMBLY UPDATE

Contact :UPND Media Director Ruth Dante 0976503165

*Email* :[email protected]

*COUNTING CONTINUES*

Lusaka (15.02.2021)- The huge bulk placed on the shoulders of the delegates has contributed to the delay in the announcement of the results coming from the provinces.

Secretary to the UPND electoral commission Macdonald Chipenzi said this morning that commissioners are battling to resolve a bulk of more than 200,000 ballots papers that were cast yesterday.

He said the 70 delegates were supposed to be voted by all the 2, 915 delegates across the 10 provinces.

He said a day is not possible to conclude electioneering an election with such a bulk ballot.

He said voting started in the afternoons yesterday and that contributed to the delay of the counting which has continued to today.

He however said progress has been made as 4 provinces concluding and the results will be announced by 12 hours this morning.

The province nearing completion are Northern, Northwestern and Western provinces.

The next update of results for the remaining provinces has been placed at 12hrs and the closing ceremony is likely to be at 14hours.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM