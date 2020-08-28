UPND GOES TO COURT TO CHALLENGE ECZ ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION AND 30 DAY REGISTRATION PERIOD

By Agness Changala

The UPND has sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Attorney General seeking a declaration that the commission’s decision to launch and host online voter registration platform is capricious and without authority of law.

And the party has applied for judicial review which if granted should operate as a stay of the decision of the ECZ.

UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda is seeking a declaration that the decision of the commission to launch and host the online voter registration platform albeit as a test run on its website eczovr.org and commence their online voter registration on the said platform is capricious and without authority of law.

Imenda wants a declaration that the prescribed protocols for voter registration on its website are ultra vires section 8 (2) (3), section 15 and section 125 of the Electoral Process Act number 35 of 2016 as read with regulations 11 and 12 on the Electoral ( registration of voters) regulations of 1973 amended by statutory instrument number 62 of 2005.

She also wants a declaration that ECZ acted unreasonablely, irrationally and /or with a hidden alterio motive at the behest of an invisible hand in announcing the 30 days cut off time for the voter registration scheduled to commence on October 18, 2020.

Imenda further sought a declaration that the decision by ECZ to discard the existing voter register was ultra vires section 7 and section 14 of the Electoral Process Act number 35 of 2016.

She wants an order of certiorari to remove into the High Court for purposes of quashing the online voter registration platform on the ECZ portal and the said impunged decision to commence the online voter registration exercise.

The deputy secretary general also wants an order to quash the decision by ECZ to give a 30 days cut off time for the voter registration exercise scheduled for October 18, 2020 among others.

In an application for leave to commence judicial review, Imenda submitted that the decision to launch and host the online voter registration was illegal as it was not anchored or authorised by any law.

She stated that ECZ did not consider that the cut off period of 30 days will either engender “panic registration” reaction in the minds of the citizens in order to meet the deadline that will result in congestion at the designated registration stations and a resultant surge in COVID-19 cases.

“In the alternative, the public will react with apathy to the process of registration to protect themselves from getting infected with COVID-19 which will result in low turnout of eligible voters at the registration,” imenda submitted.

She state that commencing voter registration would advantage the incumbent regime which has in the recent past channeled more resources for the issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) in their “perceived” strongholds at the expense of other regions or provinces of the country such as Western, North Western, Central and Southern Provinces.

She also stated that if leave for judicial review was granted, it must operate as a stay of the decision of ECZ to continue hosting and conducting online voter registration.

Imenda stated further that the party want judicial review to operate as a stay of the decision of ECZ to enforce impunged decision of the 30 days cut off period and discard the existing voter register under Order 53 Rule 3 of the Rules of the Supreme Court, 1999 edition until after the determination of the application so that it is not rendered an academic exercise

In an affidavit verifying facts in support of ex-parte summons, for leave to apply for judicial review, Imenda stated that on June 12, this year, ECZ through its chief executive officer Patrick Nshindano, announced its decision to give a 30 days cut off period -Daily Revelation