UPND government is lying that the treasury is empty – Ex Finance Minister reveals…

Former Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu says the statement that the UPND government has inherited an empty treasury is at best lacking in clarity.

Dr. Ng’andu has since challenged Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokokwane to state the exact figures the new government found in the government reserves.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka today, Dr. Ng’andu said with the sustainable increase in the price of copper during the first half of this year and running into the third quarter of the year, government saw a consistent rise of the foreign reserve position to over US$1.6 billion.

And Dr. Ng’andu has refuted claims that there is hidden debt.

“If you declare a lower figure and the restructuring is based on figure, you will not achieve your objectives of arriving at new debt level that your economy will be able to manage. The declaration of a debt figure that is lower than the actual debt is meaningless act of self deception because the remedy will not be adequate to deal with the problem at hand,” he said.

“The proposition that there is hidden debt somewhere suggests that somebody has found what was hidden because it goes without saying that if you have not found what was hidden, then you don’t know what was hidden.”

He added that the former ruling party will obviously be keen to see who the creditors are and the amounts that were obtained.

“Debt service restructuring was initiated by government to deal with the debt challenge in December 2019 out of it’s recognition that the current debt position was unsustainable and needed to be addressed. This cabinet directed that the contraction of new commercial loans should cease, all approved loans for which no disbursements have been made should be cancelled, approved loans for which only small component of the loan has been disbursed should have the undisbursed component cancelled and finally that a selected number of loans should be rescoped downwards effectively reducing the size of loans. These measures were proactively implemented,” he stated.

Credit: Smart Eagles