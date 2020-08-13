UPND GOVERNMENT WILL ALLEVIATE POVERTY IN CHILANGA BY MEANINGFUL EMPOWERNMENT AND CREATING OF OPPORTUNITIES.

The Chilanga video of Maria Langa MP, distributing cooking oil has exposed the PF government lack of seriousness in fighting poverty.

A mother feels the pain of losing a child, thus I expected you Langa to exhibit a motherly heart by looking after the Chilanga people with dignity and Honour.



The PF government have been lying to voters during by-elections that the only way development can be delivered to them is by supporting PF government because they control resources, but after induced elections the PF government runs away from the people.



It’s disappointing to see Langa and her PF govt taking advantage of the economically disadvantaged people of mapepe and Chilanga at large to reduce them to nothing but beggars when PF leaders promised them bags of money during campaigns and Disneyland parks included.



It is horrible! Seeing a Member of Parliament dipping her fingers in the cooking oil, then given to community members. It’s unacceptable to handle food in open crowded places especially during the pandemic.



My sister understand the contamination of covid-19 would be beyond experienced as that’s an airborne disease. I’m sure your Healthy Minister will agree that he has also failed the country beyond redemption. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, how do allow Langa and PF government to be killing people like that? Is that cooking oil we saw being distributed PF government the empowerment for the people of Chilanga? Is this answering the problem of Chilanga constituency? I don’t think so.

The minister Sir, I challenge you to follow up and test every person that attended the cooking oil ceremony of a visionless government. The risk of someone getting and spreading covid-19 is beyond 90 percent in such a scenario. I feel you need a recipe to manage social distancing. Next time observe 1 metre distance by creating landmarks using red tap with arrow pointing FORWARD.



Chilanga area has recorded covid-19 positive results already. The main Chilanga Clinic has no testing kits and no effective ways to following up connections to infected person. It saddens my heart to learn today we put to rest our Chilanga Elder man who died after few days of illness. The late had no means of testing for covid19 despite exhibiting symptoms. MHSRIEP. Chilanga would appreciate and benefit from donations of covid -19 test kits and social distance awareness campaigns and empowernment opportunities.



I urge the people of Chilanga to reflect on acts of a good mother and quality leadership as Langa is just exhibiting desperation under her failed PF government.



This is a clear indication that the PF govt has no clear; management of citizens welfare. If I may ask, where is the relief emergency funds that we hear in the national budget every year? covid-19 donations given? PF govt opted to sell masks donated and shared the money amongst themselves.



In any circumstances, we can identify PF’s 2021 rigging patterns being wishes to reduce voters by allowing them to die out of covid-19 they are spreading.



Allow the people of Chilanga to get NRC’s so they can show you the exist door come 2021. we are aware of misinformation going around NRC chilanga office. Your time is up PF. You promised the people of Chilanga bags of money during campaigns and today, you are shamelessly distributing cooking oil while putting the



In case Maria Langa, you have forgotten, on May 08, 2018 you promised to lobby for hospitals, more schools to shorten distances for our people, a jubilee Market launched by Lungu, where are these all things?



You went on to say you shall reclaim Munda wanga Botanical Garden to be a tourist attraction, have you done that?

To the people of Chilanga, as an aspiring candidate for Chilanga constituency under the UPND next year, I bring you a message of hope under the able leadership and incoming government of President HH.

Clara Mubu Muyunda.

Chilanga Constituency

2021 Aspiring Candidate.