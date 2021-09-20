UPND GOVERNMENT AWARDS A GOLD PROCESSING DEAL TO A COMPANY WHICH IS 90% SOUTH AFRICAN AND 10% ZAMBIAN

Import and Export Zambia Limited, a Private Limited Company with 90 percent South African and 10 percent Zambian Shareholding, plans to initially invest US$ 20 million to set up Copper, Cobalt, Silver, and Gold Processing Plants in Chongwe and Mkushi Districts of Zambia.

The investment venture is expected to create 1,210 jobs and Ninety percent of the jobs will be for Zambians.

The Mineral processing firm will conduct its mining activities in three phases and the first phase will focus on trading for one year to create a base with local suppliers, setting up six buying stations across Zambia.

It will then set up a new Copper Processing Plant, a Gold Processing Plant, a Zinc Processing Plant while preparing to set up 10 mobile mining sites for surface mining.

The second phase of the business venture, which will require an investment of about US$ 2 million to US$ 10 million in both cash and equipment, will involve direct investments in suitable mines, ranging from small to large mines while the third phase will focus on consolidation and expansion of the operations and investment.

And Import and Export Zambia Limited has submitted an expression of interest to the Ministry of Mines to operate Mopani Copper Mines Limited.

Commenting on the investment during the IPPA Signing Ceremony, ZDA Board Chairperson Bishop David Masupa said the agency is keen to facilitate the actualization of the proposed investment ventures because it believes that Import and Export Zambia Limited will contribute to accelerating industrialization and deepening economic diversification.

Meanwhile, Import and Export Zambia Limited Chief Executive Officer Bryan Bouwer thanked ZDA for facilitating the investment and signing of the IPPA.

This is contained in a statement issued by ZDA Communications and Public Relations Manager Laura Hamusute.