By Darius Choonya

The ruling UPND wants Government to reinvestigate the gassing incidents that rocked the country early last year leading to dozens of people being killed.

UPND member of the legal Committee and National Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says the issue of gassing is something that is very difficult to sweep under the carpet.

He says this is because people will need to know the suspects behind the incidents.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa says there is a lot to learn from the previous government because his party has just stepped into office.

And Governance Activist, Reuben Lifuka says there are many unanswered questions on the gassing incident which the new government must provide.

Mr. Lifuka suggests that law enforcement agencies must ensure they investigate the matter.