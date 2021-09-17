By CIC Editors.

CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS.

UPND GOVERNMENT WITH PF STRUCTURES A STATE SABOTAGE ON THE HORIZON! PLEASE GET RID OF THEM AND REDEEM PUBLIC TRUST AND RESPECT.

One of the functions of the CIC platform is to monitor the social media environment which consistutes 89% of Zambia’s online community environment. The firing of service chiefs raised UPND public rating beyond victory celebration to an incredible 300%.

UPND government in whatever shape or form ought to write it’s own story and make it’s own mistakes then face the electorates in 2026.

However prolonged stay of PF structures has eroded public rating faster and it’s getting worse.

Currently nothing justfies the stay of PF aligned structures in government not constitution, not political, not spiritual, not finances. The Zambian constitution provides for elections every after 5 years Zambians can decide whether to keep the rulling in power or vote any other party of their choice. The constitution was alive to the fact that when one is elected as a president they have the authority to assemble their own team in whatever form and deliver as per their promises.

Slowly but sure PF is rising with confidence and strength of saying they are innocent and they are not going anywhere. This is not us talking but the public rating not good currently they want those people gone it doesn’t matter whether the government has money to pay them or not they just have to go.

UPND will face the electorates in 2026 damage caused often takes longer to clean than destroying an already positive made impression.

UPND members are now being insulted and mocked for being incompetent and useless if we can quote Rainbow Party President Mr Wynter Kabimba. That surely hurts to someone who greatly suffered and reading such statements. It’s a betrayal.

Economic transformation, restoration of rule of law and making Zambia a beacon of peace in Africa can not be achieved with PF structures in government who don’t understand the UPND manifesto, vision or plans. These are people that heavily criticized then the opposition UPND saying they can’t win and messed things up for the previous administration.

Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema is known to be one of the craft person full of surprises we only hope there is something coming up that Zambians will be shocked with towards this issue otherwise the public discontent is growing at a faster rate and it’s not good at all.

Sabotage is one key that UPND administration will likely to suffer ranging from the ongoing investigations and service delivery to the people. The PF structures will empower their own team and continue their own deals for two reasons that includes corrupting even weak officials if they are able to. One reason is to secure their interest or destroy evidence of corruption.

We have heard that those who will be found clean may continue while those who will be found wanting may face the law. This is where anger from the public is generating from. Clearly you must be a fool to be found wanting while you are under investigations and you are still serving. This is a mishap betrayal of the highest order.

The Republican president has good intentions which we all undoubtedly trust but his strength is from the public the same public that are asking him to get rid of PF structures in UPND administration they are annoyed and we agree with them. Otherwise the damage will be so huge and it won’t be traced to them but to the president. Some ministers will start failing their duties not because they are failures but compromised chain of operations can be dramatic and PF are not boasting for nothing they know exactly what they are doing.

We end our analysis with a quote from one of the CIC fans on the page Mr BM Musonda who says “Our fight was not against Edgar Lungu alone.. It was a fight against a corrupt system..This system included Lungu, his minister, PSs’, directors and many other people at different levels of government..For Bally to keep these people in office is a betrayal to all who sacrificed so much to get rid of the corrupt PF system..What message is Bally sending us by embracing the same corrupt elements that we voted to get out of these positions of power..By embracing these people Bally is simply telling us that even his policy on zero tolerance to corruption is nothing but empty words..You can’t hate corruption and at the same time embrace the corrupt..”

CIC PRESS TEAM