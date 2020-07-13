UPND HAD PLOTTED TO EMBARRASS ME IN MONGU AND LUKULU- EDGAR LUNGU
By Kangwanda Mucembele
President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that the opposition upnd party had plotted to embarrass him by organising people to be in the streets to booing him and cause violence when he was going to be in mongu.
President Edgar Lungu said this upon arrival at Lukulu airport today when he addressed the people who went to welcome him.
He challenged the churches to tell the Upnd president Hakainde Hichilema to come out in public and condemn violence and stop it.
I’m saying all pf members should stop being engaged in violence and I’m ordering for the police to arrest all perpetrators of violence regardless of their party affiliation,” said lungu.
He told the people that he was aware that even in Lukulu the opposition has organised people to cause violence today.
He advised the people to get registered and vote in next year’s general elections.
I come in peace and I’m only here for development that’s so.
President Edgar Lungu is wrapping up his three days of working in Barotseland.
Sometimes it’s better to keep quiet if you don’t have anything sensible to say! To have a “Cry baby” as President is a terrible tragedy! ECL lacks the sophistication and Emotional Intelligence required of a head of state!
If you want everyone to love you, don’t become a leader. If you don’t tolerate criticism well, try selling ice cream instead! And just out of curiosity, how is he able to differentiate between ordinary citizens complaining about genuine issues and UPND cadres? Does it mean everyone complaining is UPND?
Are these so called working holidays about preaching HH and UPND? Who in those hungry villages wants to hear the same irrelevant songs? Any wonder why you end up getting booed? You are not doing the listening part of communication!
Vili vonse mukamba BADAALA sivi mveka. All evil is associated with you baba, that’s the state of affairs in the country now. Can a thief stand to accuse another person to have stolen? Even as your mouth yap whatever word everyone can tell the lies slipping through between the teeth! That’s how discredited you and your PF have become. You don’t deserve every duty you try do as president mr Mr. That’s the price you pay for masquerading as well the people’s popular president when in fact unpopular. Daily the opposition this, daily the opposition that! What a president!