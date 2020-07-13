UPND HAD PLOTTED TO EMBARRASS ME IN MONGU AND LUKULU- EDGAR LUNGU

By Kangwanda Mucembele

President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that the opposition upnd party had plotted to embarrass him by organising people to be in the streets to booing him and cause violence when he was going to be in mongu.

President Edgar Lungu said this upon arrival at Lukulu airport today when he addressed the people who went to welcome him.

He challenged the churches to tell the Upnd president Hakainde Hichilema to come out in public and condemn violence and stop it.

I’m saying all pf members should stop being engaged in violence and I’m ordering for the police to arrest all perpetrators of violence regardless of their party affiliation,” said lungu.

He told the people that he was aware that even in Lukulu the opposition has organised people to cause violence today.

He advised the people to get registered and vote in next year’s general elections.

I come in peace and I’m only here for development that’s so.

President Edgar Lungu is wrapping up his three days of working in Barotseland.