In their desperate attempt to stop Bill 10 from going through, UPND member and former Commerce Minister Dipak Patel has petitioned the Constitutional Court over government’s continued procurement of public debt without approval of the National Assembly.

Because one of the clauses in Bill 10 concerns debt contraction, that meant Parliament could not deliberate on the matter, but Speaker Dr. Patrick Matibini excused himself to study the matter when it was presented in the House by Mazabuka UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo.

Mr. Patel, in his application filed on Wednesday, is seeking an order that public debt, whether local or foreign, to be contracted on behalf of government must be presented to the National Assembly for prior approval.

He has cited the Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka in this matter.

However, Parliament has adjourned sine die due to Coronavirus, with two confirmed cases so far of a couple that travelled to France for a 10-day holiday and returned on Sunday.

Despite suspension on parliamentary, that does not mean the end of Bill as business will resume when advised by the Ministry of Health that has imposed sanctions on large gatherings.