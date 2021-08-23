UPND happy with Chinese investors, says Anthony Bwalya

Zambia’s newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema’s Spokesman Anthony Bwalya says Zambians must embrace the Chinese community in the Zambia for their generosity and development.

Speaking in an interview Bwalya said that his government will embrace the Chinese business group because their good deeds.

The Chinese business men and women are well known for dishing out handouts to loose leaders and those surrounding them.

Yesterday, Bwalya said that the newly elected President will work closely with the Chinese community in order to foster economic development.

Mr. Bwalya confirmed the the president elect has already met with Chinese Business Association of Zambia .

“When Late President Micheal Sata won elections in 2011, the next day he was having breakfast with the same Chinese business men who he had promised to remove and so what is wrong with the Chinese community meeting and having breakfast with President Hakainde Hichilema? These are good people and President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to work with them just like any other business community,” said Bwalya to Christian FM.