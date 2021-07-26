UPND HAS ABROGATED THE PEACE ACCORD-PF SG HON DAVIES MWILA

… Urges party members to remain alert and protect themselves and their property from violent attacks by the UPND

LUSAKA…Monday, July 26, 2021 (SmartEagles)

RULING Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has accused the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) of abrogating the peace accord which the two parties signed ahead of the August 12 General Elections.

Hon Mwila has also challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and some named Electoral Observers to come out and condemn the violence that was being perpetrated by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his campaign team.

Speaking when he toured and held campaign meetings in the various wards of Mandevu Constituency in Lusaka, Hon Mwila said Mr. Hichilema had never condemned violence publicly which was a source of concern to the signed peace accord and the electoral process.

He said that the PF have still maintained their commitment to holding violence free campaigns of substance but would do everything possible to protect it’s members and property.

“We have made a commitment as a party that our campaigns are going to be issue based with no violence and we will still abide by that but we will not allow our members to continue being butchered and property damaged by the opposition,” Hon Mwila said.

He said that the UPND had resorted to engaging in violent campaigns to scare the electorates on the ground because they know that they were losing again on August 12,

The PF CEO has since directed the party structures on the ground to remain alert and ensure that their offices are protected from malicious damage by the violent opposition which was doing everything to deter the ruling party from campaigning on the ground.

He said President Edgar Chagwa Lungu had sent him to go and visit the electorates in the wards because he believed that was were votes are won.

“So | am doing door to door campaigns and we are happy with the progress made so far,” he said.

Hon Mwila has also advised the electorates on the ground to go out in large numbers and vote for President Lungu and other PF candidates on August 12.

He has urged them not to relent when they find long queues at polling stations because the rewards would be fulfilling.

The PF CEO has since assured the electorates that more party regalia would be delivered to them through their adopted Councillors in due course to boost their campaign activities.

Speaking at the same event, Member of the Central Committee (MCC) Hon Anne Kayula urged the electorates in Mandevu who had gathered to welcome Hon Mwila and his entourage to vote for President Lungu in large numbers because Mandevu along with Kanyama are known for producing the highest number of votes for the PF in Zambia.

And PF Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba has promised to work with the all party structures in Mandevu so that they delivered maximum votes for President Lungu and the party on August 12.

Also in attendance was PF Mandevu aspiring Member of Parliament Hon Christopher Shakafuswa, PF aspiring Mayor for Lusaka Chilando Chitangala and all aspiring Councillors from the wards in Mandevu amd former PF Lusaka Province Chairman Paul Monga among others.