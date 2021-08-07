PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Lusaka Province Deputy Campaign Manager Mumbi Phiri, is shocked that the United Party for National Development (UPND) national leaders are justifying the blood letting violence that happened in Kanyama Township.

Mrs Phiri described UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as the worst opposition leader in history.

She noted that his devious shyness to condemn violence and bloodshed is not only disappointing but a clear indication of weakness of his leadership trait.

“Pragmatic leaders take responsibility when matters go wrong in their own backyard – President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is on record for condemning wrong doing and violence against innocent citizens and party cadres,” Mrs Phiri said.

Mrs Phiri castigated the UPND Alliance Media Director Thabo Kawana who belaboured to justify the violence being perpetrated by his party supporters.

“HH doesn’t care about all you Zambians his money his is sitting in the offshore accounts, should hell break loose in this country, it will be the innocent youths to get impacted,” Mrs Phiri asked Hichilema and his UPND thugs to act responsibly.

She also expressed disappointment at the UPND Spokesman Cornellius Mweetwa for justifying violent attacks on PF cadres and other citizens who who have been caught up in the fraca.

The Lusaka Province Campaign Manager who features on SunFM Radio Programme pointed out that Zambia was a sovereign State and therefore all foreign elements should not dictate how the country should be governed when it has a functioning Constitution and all the wings of governance.

She noted that the UPND has now shifted its gear into a panic by creating anarchy with the sole motive to create fear among the electorate.

She charged the PF is aware that the UPND agenda is to push for a coalition government an opportunity squandered at the collapse of Bill 10, at the behest of the former.

Mrs Phiri further said that the PF has Ben successful in the last ten years because it has fulfilled what was outlined in its initial manifesto.

She added that the youth should brace themselves or more job opportunities as the 2021-2026 manifesto tackles industrialization.

Mrs Phiri said President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his new government will focus on the restoration of all Major industries that were hastily sold by Hichilema with vested interests to enrich himself.