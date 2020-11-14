PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lusaka-14th November 2020

*EXPULSION OF THREE UPND MPS WHO VOTED FOR BILL 10*

We note with concern the fake news published by a Daily Newspaper that we are planning to expell the three Members of Parliament who voted for Bill 10.

The UPND has not sat to plan to expel any MPs on the basis of how they voted on Bill 10.

We wish to clarify that the UPND is a methodical and law abiding political party founded on strong democratic tenets and understands well the immunity of Members of Parliament.

MPs cannot be punished for the decisions they make while in the chamber of the National Assembly ; they enjoy immunity to debate and vote without interference.

Further, the UPND has had no intention of causing a by-election at all through expulsions from the Party.

Even when by-elections are created, we are aware that by-elections are a drain on the national coffers as such we would not take such a route. The voters in the respective constituencies will decide whether or not their MP represented them properly according to their will to deserve their vote.

We urge members of the public to ignore the fake news on the purported planned expulsions as mere malicious Partriotic Front (PF) propaganda and treat the same with the contempt it deserves.

Issued by:

Hon. Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General