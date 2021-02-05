Home politics PF UPND Has Performed Very Well In Vubwi Election For Council Chairperson politicsPFPhotosUPND UPND Has Performed Very Well In Vubwi Election For Council Chairperson February 5, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TOTALLING: VUBWI ELECTION FOR COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON LATEST NEWS VIDEO: Fr. Lupupa Said The Truth And He Didn’t Need To Apologise, But You... zamobserver - February 5, 2021 1 UPND Has Performed Very Well In Vubwi Election For Council Chairperson zamobserver - February 5, 2021 0 WATCH: I’m Sorry, Please Forgive Me – Father Lupupa zamobserver - February 5, 2021 8 Lungu’s desire to win elections ‘at any cost’ is dangerous – M’membe zamobserver - February 5, 2021 1 LUSAMBO DRAGGED TO COURT OVER KOSWE zamobserver - February 5, 2021 0 Arrest of Bwalya, Nawa is political intimidation – Kalala zamobserver - February 5, 2021 1 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.