By The Mast (Editorial)
In politics, as in life in general, it is very important to be clear about things.
It is important to look beyond the appearance of things. Not all that glitters is gold.
What is the real content – not form – of this UPND Alliance?
A critical evaluation of each of the political parties making the UPND Alliance will reveal that actually there’s no opposition alliance as such. The UPND has gone into alliance with itself. It has swallowed nothing but air.
For instance, what membership and support do ADD and NAREP command anywhere in Zambia? What state is the NDC in?
No strong political party would have accepted to be swallowed in the way these political parties have been swallowed by UPND. In truth, they have dissolved themselves and joined UPND because there’s nothing in them to lose but all to gain. They were political parties on paper only.
But why has UPND decided to swallow air – to swallow nothing? Illusion! They think it is good for propaganda. It creates a false perception that they are now much bigger, broader to be trusted more. They think Zambians are gullible; are easy to deceive.
They think that Zambians can’t see things for themselves, analyse things for themselves and come to their own conclusions?
This is another exercise in self-deception. UPND has been on this path of meaningless alliances before. But they don’t seem to learn and drift away from illusions.
And what is your point whoever you are…if they swallowed air what is your concern?Why is it salt to your wound…Its like you are trying to tell us to continue to support thieves…it wont happen…
Does anyone even remember the name of Fred Membe’s political party? Yeah, thought so.
Rubbish and senseless article not worth the paper its written on.
INDEED UPND IS DECEIVING ITSELF.ADD AND RPP ARE PARTIES NOT WORTHY TALKING OR WRITING ABOUT.HOW DO YOU FORM AN ALLIANCE WITH ONE MAN PARTIES.
THE MAST IS VERY RIGHT.
Why should we listen to Fred Mmembe who has caused so much damage to the country through his divisive editorials in the past in his defunct post newspaper. The man promoted tribalism in his newspaper like it was food.
The man overrated himself and thought no one could touch him but president Edgar Lungu put him in his place. Though it’s a tragedy that a business had to be closed in such a manner but Fred Mmembe was a big danger to the country with his way of running the post newspaper.
Correct analysis. NDC is strong on paper due to Kambwili ranting but on the ground. UPND is stronger than NDC in all 156 constituencies. You remember by-election for councilor in Kitwe NDC was came third with low votes after Kambwili insulted HH, claiming his party was popular and that UPND should have left it to NDC. Actually Kambwili used tribal remarks even after repenting and said he was out of the alliance. I was surprised to hear later he was still in the alliance. Another by-election in Chilubi PF got 16,553, UPND got 4,858 and NDC got 1,308 yet Kambwili was claiming he has a bemba vote and not Zambian vote. Yes numbers are required but should not be at the expense of UPND losing rather than mutual gain.
Indeed UPND has swallowed enough oxygen and now capable of defeating Pf that is swallowing more carbondioxide from expired drugs. Pf laboured and ran out of oxygen to beat Upnd in 2016. Upnd is with those feeling the stench of the poor economy and ready to vote out Pf for mismanagement of the country.