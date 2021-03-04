By The Mast (Editorial)

In politics, as in life in general, it is very important to be clear about things.

It is important to look beyond the appearance of things. Not all that glitters is gold.

What is the real content – not form – of this UPND Alliance?

A critical evaluation of each of the political parties making the UPND Alliance will reveal that actually there’s no opposition alliance as such. The UPND has gone into alliance with itself. It has swallowed nothing but air.

For instance, what membership and support do ADD and NAREP command anywhere in Zambia? What state is the NDC in?

No strong political party would have accepted to be swallowed in the way these political parties have been swallowed by UPND. In truth, they have dissolved themselves and joined UPND because there’s nothing in them to lose but all to gain. They were political parties on paper only.

But why has UPND decided to swallow air – to swallow nothing? Illusion! They think it is good for propaganda. It creates a false perception that they are now much bigger, broader to be trusted more. They think Zambians are gullible; are easy to deceive.

They think that Zambians can’t see things for themselves, analyse things for themselves and come to their own conclusions?

This is another exercise in self-deception. UPND has been on this path of meaningless alliances before. But they don’t seem to learn and drift away from illusions.