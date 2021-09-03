MUNDUBILE FUMES,

SAYS “PF WILL FIGHT TO THE HILT ,UPND’S AGENDA OF TRYING TO TURN ZAMBIA INTO A ONE PARTY STATE BY ATTEMPTING TO OBLITERATE THE OPPOSITION

Below are QUOTES from his media engagement

UPND IS ON A PATH TO DESTROY THE DEMOCRACY WE FOUGHT FOR

UPND has a broken long-settled practice of inclusiveness where both the ruling party and the opposition are allowed to elect one of the Presiding officers so that there is inclusiveness

What happened over the election of the Parliamentary Presiding officers is an unfortunate state of affairs.

ECL IS A REAL STATESMAN . HE HAD AN OPTION TO PETITION ELECTIONS BUT DECIDED ON SMOOTH TRANSFER OF POWER.

YET THE UPND HAVE PETITIONED ALL PF PARLIAMENTARY SEATS .

THERE SEEMS TO BE APPETITE BY PRESIDENT HH TO OBLITERATE THE OPPOSITION AND TURN ZAMBIA INTO A ONE PARTY STATE

COMPOSITION OF PRESIDING OFFICERS IN PARLIAMENT LEAVES MUCH TO BE DESIRED

Source: Smart eagles