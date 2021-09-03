MUNDUBILE FUMES,
SAYS “PF WILL FIGHT TO THE HILT ,UPND’S AGENDA OF TRYING TO TURN ZAMBIA INTO A ONE PARTY STATE BY ATTEMPTING TO OBLITERATE THE OPPOSITION
Below are QUOTES from his media engagement
UPND IS ON A PATH TO DESTROY THE DEMOCRACY WE FOUGHT FOR
UPND has a broken long-settled practice of inclusiveness where both the ruling party and the opposition are allowed to elect one of the Presiding officers so that there is inclusiveness
What happened over the election of the Parliamentary Presiding officers is an unfortunate state of affairs.
ECL IS A REAL STATESMAN . HE HAD AN OPTION TO PETITION ELECTIONS BUT DECIDED ON SMOOTH TRANSFER OF POWER.
YET THE UPND HAVE PETITIONED ALL PF PARLIAMENTARY SEATS .
THERE SEEMS TO BE APPETITE BY PRESIDENT HH TO OBLITERATE THE OPPOSITION AND TURN ZAMBIA INTO A ONE PARTY STATE
COMPOSITION OF PRESIDING OFFICERS IN PARLIAMENT LEAVES MUCH TO BE DESIRED
It’s good you guys are in the opposition to learn a few lessons.
Just shut up!! Majority Zambians rejected you and you are the reason many Zambians are suffering, while your cadres became rich overnight. Recruitments were given priority to your connections.
These are just last kicks of a dying horse, your Party will diminish soon. the more you talk the more you remind us of the nightmares we had in your regime. Elections results show us how we wanted to redeem ourselves. Shut your mouth for once.
Counsel,stop burying your head in the sand!! Pf lost pants down even if you petitioned you would have just wasted money in legal fees!! All evidence points to the fact that pf was involved in violence, bribery and other malpractices but still terribly lost!!!