NDOLA CENTRAL FLIPPED RED

Ba Ndola central you came out and showed out and I am most grateful to you.

UPND won Ndola Central Constituency at the Presidential, Parliamentary, Mayoral and Local Government levels (6 out of 7 of my councillors won – we didn’t succeed in Nkwazi)

It wasn’t easy. We applied pressure. We didn’t sleep. We stayed vigilant because it was our duty to protect your vote.

Myself and my 6 elected councillors have been camping at the tallying centre waiting to complete the verification process and officially get declared as your newly elected MP and councillors respectively since last night. One wonders how verification of one constituency can take more that 24 hours to conclude?

We see you ba ECZ!!

Nevertheless, we are well prepared to stay and we wont allow the ballots to leave our sight. We have our Gen20s and this process should have been over hours ago but we can sense what certain parties are trying to do.

Tonight, we continue to camp. Faka pressure continues until bally is inaugurated. We will keep you posted guys.

Thank you so much for electing me and for voting for my president. Twalibalya with some change to spare.