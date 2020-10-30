UPND Have Won The Battle But Will Lose The War.

By Wiseman Tembo.

Deja Vu (history repeating itself) is what the nation experienced and witnessed yesterday as Bill 10 of 2019 failed to make it because the opposition (UPND) MPs had no balls to debate and vote on the floor of the house like they courageously do on social media, radio, TV and other platforms. “Zambia backwards” should be the UPND’s new slogan because their aim is to see Zambia stagnant and underdeveloped. Bill 10 had progressive clauses but they refused it because of their pettiness and bitterness.

Bill 10 was a Bill for the nation but the UPND Leader, Mr. Hichilema privatized and politicized it for reasons best known to himself. Bally will pay for doing this to Zambians. In 2016 the UPND misled the citizens on the enhanced Bill of Rights. They lied that voting for the Bill of Rights was voting for President Lungu and the PF and they have done exactly the same with Bill 10. They managed to mislead Zambians that the Bill was evil but failed to highlight the “evils” that were in the Bill.

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema had dutch-courage debating the Bill on Social media calling it poisonous but he didn’t allow his MPs to debate it on the floor of the house. He had them locked up at his house and had their phones taken away from them. The Zambian citizens were robbed of a moment of knowing how poisonous the Bill was. The UPND have celebrated the falling of the Bill because they desperately needed something to celebrate about because they have never really had any major victories to celebrate as a political party in their entire existence

Robert Nesta Marley alias Bob Marley’s song titled “time will tell” applies perfectly to the UPND’s Bill 10 falling-off celebrations. The lyrics in-part go like “time will tell oh time will tell, you think you’re in heaven but you living in hell.” Come August 2021 the UPND will realize that they were in hell and not heaven when they will only have 14 days to convince the Courts that the elections were not free and fair after losing futi.

The UPND have won the battle but am more than certain that they will lose the war. They scored an own goal by killing Bill 10. Some clauses would have helped them a lot politically but they opted to use political emotions as opposed to using political maturity hence the Bill dying-off. Time will tell. Vili kwamene tiyenda. The death of Bill 10 will make the UPND pay a hefty price. Politics teyabana iyo, come August next year Hazalila Hagain.

About The Author: Mr. Wiseman Tembo is a Social and Economic Issues Analyst. You can reach Wiseman Tembo via WhatsApp on +260 972415342.