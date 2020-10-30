UPND Have Won The Battle But Will Lose The War.
By Wiseman Tembo.
Deja Vu (history repeating itself) is what the nation experienced and witnessed yesterday as Bill 10 of 2019 failed to make it because the opposition (UPND) MPs had no balls to debate and vote on the floor of the house like they courageously do on social media, radio, TV and other platforms. “Zambia backwards” should be the UPND’s new slogan because their aim is to see Zambia stagnant and underdeveloped. Bill 10 had progressive clauses but they refused it because of their pettiness and bitterness.
Bill 10 was a Bill for the nation but the UPND Leader, Mr. Hichilema privatized and politicized it for reasons best known to himself. Bally will pay for doing this to Zambians. In 2016 the UPND misled the citizens on the enhanced Bill of Rights. They lied that voting for the Bill of Rights was voting for President Lungu and the PF and they have done exactly the same with Bill 10. They managed to mislead Zambians that the Bill was evil but failed to highlight the “evils” that were in the Bill.
Mr. Hakainde Hichilema had dutch-courage debating the Bill on Social media calling it poisonous but he didn’t allow his MPs to debate it on the floor of the house. He had them locked up at his house and had their phones taken away from them. The Zambian citizens were robbed of a moment of knowing how poisonous the Bill was. The UPND have celebrated the falling of the Bill because they desperately needed something to celebrate about because they have never really had any major victories to celebrate as a political party in their entire existence
Robert Nesta Marley alias Bob Marley’s song titled “time will tell” applies perfectly to the UPND’s Bill 10 falling-off celebrations. The lyrics in-part go like “time will tell oh time will tell, you think you’re in heaven but you living in hell.” Come August 2021 the UPND will realize that they were in hell and not heaven when they will only have 14 days to convince the Courts that the elections were not free and fair after losing futi.
The UPND have won the battle but am more than certain that they will lose the war. They scored an own goal by killing Bill 10. Some clauses would have helped them a lot politically but they opted to use political emotions as opposed to using political maturity hence the Bill dying-off. Time will tell. Vili kwamene tiyenda. The death of Bill 10 will make the UPND pay a hefty price. Politics teyabana iyo, come August next year Hazalila Hagain.
About The Author: Mr. Wiseman Tembo is a Social and Economic Issues Analyst. You can reach Wiseman Tembo via WhatsApp on +260 972415342.
So so happy it did not pass through to second reading.let them do it the right way and no one will oppose them next time.what a sigh of relief.the pf are even bitter and upset you can even tell that there was something they wanted to achieve.2021 eyes on the ball.time to start packing ba pf.
In a free and fair election, secret voting by eligible Zambian voters will determine who will win the war during the upcoming 2021 elections. We all know that there were people from PF who claimed they would walk naked if Bill 10 was rejected by Parliament. Now we hear some of these people say they were just lying. Lets us just push for free and fair elections and wait to know who will win the war once all votes are counted for the 2021 elections.
I don’t understand why conducting an election should be premised on a petition, our aim as country we should be aiming for free and fair elections so that a petition should not even be in our vocabulary.
Aristotle indeed when we hold elections that adhere to free and fair elections, then we would avoid the agony of going through petitions. Our efforts now should be to check that the 2021 elections will be administered in ways that adhere to free and fair elections. This is not an easy task though!!
Chakunyokola PF cadre uyu … Kikikiki
Many thanks to UPND, MMD, LAZ, Chapter One Foundation, CiSCA, Chikondi Foundation, Retired Archbishop Emeritus Mpundu and Distinguished State Counsel Sangwa and other progressive groups who consistently opposed PF lies camouflaged as Bill 10.
How can we trust PF to do anything trustworthy when they have Failed to fullfil a simple promise of ” More Money in our Pockets?” What they have delivered is more debt and taxes in our pockets. The Kwacha is already at K21 to a USD soon after the lies in the commissioning of the Arcades Chulu taking all the credit instead of giving credit to Sata who started the whole thing. In fact, Lusaka Decongestion Project was initially meant to be a Japanese Grant. We were supposed to have a continuous overhead road from KK Airport to Kafue with a Commuter Railway line in the design. Now because there is no change money or room for stealing from a grant, someone selfishly decided to put another loan around our necks to do shoddy Flyovers! Of course the uninformed are busy celebrating nonsense! A commission of inquiry will be needed to tell Zambians where all the $30Billion borrowed money has gone.
It was equally disappointing to hear CK saying Bill 10 had progressive clauses. Really? How can LAZ be wrong on Bill 10 and PF which is full of Kaponya Minister’s be right? Don’t you know that ichikupempula echikulya? If you want to poison someone, you administer the poison through their favorite dish.If you have read a lot about the Roman Empire, you will understand what I am talking about. They had Expert Poisoners. Even Rats won’t take Rat Poison if it’s not mixed with favorite Rat food. The disabled, the women, the youths are already covered in the current Constitution! If PF was honest, they should have asked ECL to include these groups among the nominated MPs. How many nominated disabled MPs did ECL give us? How many deserving women? How many deserving Youths? The devil is always in the details. PF has contravened too much on the Constitution. Bill 10 was meant to legalize illegalities committed by PF like contracting debt without Parliament Approval, Running for third term when the Constitution is unambiguous on its provisions, appointment of friends of the party to undeserved positions and attempting to bring back Deputy Ministers, a thing Zambians refused during the Constitutional Review Commissions.
In Summary, Bill 10 was meant to legalize ECL’S illegal quest to go for a Third term in office and open the door for a One Party Dictatorship! This is what uneducated and uninformed cadres like Wiseman need to hear and understand! This ECL PF is not the same Sata PF we started with. Forget about Bill 10. Ask ECL to pave way for another candidate to avoid PF going into 2021 elections without a presidential candidate because we’ll petition ECL’S candidature!
Thank you so much my brother Mr. Tembo. Just my thoughts also. We should forgive them now because they know not what they are doing. But we shall naya them next year.
UNwiseman Term ball.
If Mr Wiseman ever came to my house, I would mix matuvi and a very well cooked dish to feed him. Let us see where his argument that there were ‘nice’ things in bill 10 goes.