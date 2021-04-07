UPND HEADED FOR DEEP POLITICAL END – SAMUEL BANDA

PF created NGO called the Advocates for National Development and Democracy ANDD has told UPND to take serious introspection of their party and interrogate their own political approach following defections of senior party members to the PF.

ANDD executive director Samuel Banda explained that the defections is also a serious political lesson for the opposition.

He said the recent defections of senior party members of the UPND such as Charles Kakoma and Ephraim Belemu are not only a sign of a fledgling democracy, but also a striking message to the UPND.

” Therefore, UPND should take serious introspection of their party and interrogate their own political approach otherwise the party might throw itself in the deep political end,” Mr. Banda said.

“We would also like to commend the Patriotic Front under President Edgar Lungu for attracting high profile stakeholders and the resolve to infuse and fortify a true sense of nationalism that transcended the country’s natural ethnic divisions by embracing everyone irrespective of their ethnic extraction,” He said.

Mr. Banda also called upon the PF party members to welcome new members from opposition as everyone in Zambia has the right to enjoy the Freedom of Association.