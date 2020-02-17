UPND HIRES A TURKISH TERRORIST TO CAUSE INSTABILITY IN THE COUNTRY AHEAD OF 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS SAYS GBM.

Patriotic Front Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba had accused the United Party for National Development of hiring a turkish terrorist Fethullah to cause instability in Zambia ahead of 2021 elections.

Mr. Mwamba says the plot to cause total instability in Zambia, ahead of the 2021 elections has been instigated by associates to Zambia’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema through a Turkish terrorist Fethullah Gülen.

He says he has information that Zambia is the latest hit by a spate of criminal activities which are set to put the country at risk and further damage the economy.

Mr. Mwamba says the motive is to cause an uprising among people and a revolt against the democratically elected government. -Zambian Watch