UPND HOPES NOTHING SINISTER WITH BALLOT PAPERS COMING IN.

The UPND through it’s Deputy Elections Chairperson Mr Brian Ndumba has expressed gratitude at the first batch of ballot papers recieved so far from Dubai ahead of 12th August highly anticipated elections.

The plane touched KKIA exactly at 12:40hrs a total of 16 presidential representatives from various political parties where present to witness the arrival of the consignment.

Media where only allowed at the dispatch center called ZEGA to take photographs and videos.

ECZ officials told the press that the first batch was today the second will be tomorrow and the final one on Friday CIC and many other media houses are invited to take part in the process of receiving the ballot papers.

CIC PRESS TEAM