UPND IN CHINGOLA HAS ASKED THE MINISTER OF HEALTH TO RESIGN

9th January, 2021

The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Chingola has asked the minister of health Dr Chitalu Chilufya to resign from his position for allowing his ministry to procure expired drugs, condoms and globes.

Speaking on Iwave radio yesterday afternoon on Program dubbed, “the community platform”, Chingola District vice Chairman for politics Alex Mwale said Dr. Chilufya must resign for endangering Zambian lives. Mr. Mwale stated that how many people have risked their by these expired drugs and condoms as revealed by PAC?

“If Dr. Chitalu can’t resign on his own, then we expect President Edgar Lungu who is his appointing authority to fire him especially that this is not the first time his ministry has involved itself is in a similar scandal”, Mr Mwale demanded.

Mr. Mwale added that should President Lungu fail to relieve Dr. Chilufya of his duties, Zambians will be justified once they start speculating that President Lungu is in support of the wrong things happening at the ministry of health. “Zambians should not expect such things of buying expired drugs to be happening under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and this is the reason why we want him to be the Republican President after August 12 this year”. Mr. Mwale added.

On KCM Mr. Mwale reminded the listeners that without pressure from UPND, Vedanta would have been running KCM to date. “Since we are the ones who forced government to act against vedanta, we are also demanding that let the Liquidator (Mr. Milingo Lungu) pay miners’ severance package at once and not in three installments,” said Mwale. He further demanded that KCM must be sold as a unit and not splitting it into two companies because this will mean that each company will have it’s condition of service for their employees. “It is also possible that the two buyers for Konkola Mineral Resources Limited and Konkola Smelterco limited are small companies that may not even be capable of running the mines,” explained Mr Mwale.

Earlier, Mr. Mwale told listeners that as UPND just like many Zambians, we were shocked to learn that President HH was blocked by state security from leaving Lusaka to the copperbelt where he was scheduled to attend the burial for Copperbelt our Youth Chairman the late Ronald Bwalya Manenga MHSRIP who died in a road accident just because President Lungu was also on the copperbelt. “Where on earth have you ever heard someone being stopped from mourning their loved ones?” Mr. Mwale asked.

When time for calling in came, all the callers except for two agreed with Mr. Mwale and pledged to vote for HH and all UPND candidates in this year’s general elections.