UPND IN NDOLA VOW TO CONTINUE PARTY MOBILIZATION WITH OR WITHOUT POLICE INTIMIDATION

By Michael Kaluba

The opposition UPND- in Ndola District has vowed to continue mobilizing the party in the district with or without police intimidation after District Chairman Joseph Phiri was arrested on Saturday in Kanini ward for unlawful assembly.

Speaking after his release from Ndola Central Police yesterday, Mr. Phiri said arrests will not deter the party from championing the removal of the patriotic front from power next year.

Mr. Phiri who was released after his charge was reduced from unlawful assembly to conduct likely to cause breach of peace said his arrest was politically motivated by the ruling elite.

And UPND Ndola Mayoral Aspiring Candidate Mwaba Mumba says maneuvers to intimidate political opponents using Zambia Police is a sign of weakness and pressure that the PF government is under in the run up to the 2021 general elections.

PHOENIX NEWS