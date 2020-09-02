By Prince cic private Reporter.

NORTH-WESTERN ~Solwezi.

UPND IN NORTH-WESTERN WARNS AGAINST TOUCHING HH SAYING THE PROVINCE IS READY TO DIE WITH HIM.

UPND in North-Western through its provincial wing have warned against any schemes to touch HH over what they call “Fake privatisation queries”.

UPND North-Western youth chairperson Mr Bruce Kanema through his posting on Facebook and confirmed with CIC says his youths won’t be tamed the moment HH is touched.

“We are ready to defend and die together with HH. I urge Dora Siliya and her government to maliciously take action against our innocent president HH, I swear, north western province will be the first to be buried with HH.

The silence of 2016 electoral malpractice and 2017 incarceration of HH will never repeat it self while we still remain peaceful ” Kanema told CIC in confirmation with his postings on Facebook.

CIC has sampled online anger from UPND supporters countrywide daring the government against touching HH others warning of deadly clashes.

However more anger is from the lower organs is predominantly going towards the FDD leader madam Edith Nawakwi who many are viewing as the proxy to harm the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

Many news tabloid have quoted Hon Siliya’s words saying that the state seems to have adopted the propaganda of Nawakwi to advance against HH a move many UPND members are openly warning deadly response.

There has not been any statement from the Zambia Police of the looming tension on the horizon as of yet as North-Western Province becomes the first province to declare openly that they are ready for the show down.

CIC has officially kicked off investigations into the detailed information surrounding the privatisation that occurred over 30 years ago.

