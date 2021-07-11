UPND in Power “Would” Be The Worst Political Party to Ever Rule Zambia, So Why Take a Risk!

By Dr. Joze Manda

Today, there is no doubt that UPND stands out as the largest opposition party in Zambia and as well as the biggest threat to the PF government’s rule.

Realistically analysing our situation, a month before the general elections, UPND also stand out as a serious threat to Zambia as a country if elected into office.

It is therefore prudent to conclude that, power in the hands of the PF is better than power in the hands of UPND for various reasons.

*Firstly*, the concentration of power in one man (HH) is and has always been UPND undoing and a serious injustice to true democracy.

Hakainde’s hold on the entire party and its executive is a good indication of what we should expect if they were to be in government. Too much power has been concentrated in one man for far too long and he has clearly shown not once, but many times that, he is the alpha and omega of UPND and nothing happens without his authority.

*Secondly*, if there are any political parties in Zambia that practice politics of intolerance, UPND tops the list. The leadership of UPND together with its supporters have chosen to bury their heads in the sand for a very long time and behave as if they are the only ones that are genuinely concerned about the well being of our country.

Any criticism towards their thoughts or leadership is an unforgivable act and the entire UPND structure together with its sympathetic media will come down with guns blazing to cut you into pieces.

UPND is the only party that comes down with a unimaginable, inhuman and degrading propaganda towards anyone who dares differs with their stance even if they have to support hogwash.

*Thirdly*, the propensity by UPND, its members and its sympathisers to cultivate hate speech against those opposed to their views is one of the main reasons they have lost elections in the past and 2021 will not be any different because they have continued with the same evil ideology towards criticism.

Social media is awash with UPND supporters who day in and out unleash poisonous vituperations at anyone who criticizes their leadership; many UPND members are full of hate for those who challenge them, which you can only equal to the poisonous venom of a snake.

They will pedal a clearly known lie under the illusion that it will create them votes.

*Fourthly*, whether we like it or not, we all need to accept that UPND as a political party carries with it a worrisome percentage of tribal inclination and the sooner we accept this notion, the better we will be suited as a country to handle the repercussions of voting UPND to power.

*As a moral obligation, the leadership of UPND has refused to assure the many concerned Zambians of fair treatment and participation in the party regardless of one’s tribe and this is a serious threat to our culture of ‘One Zambia One Nation”.*

The current status and the truth of the matter is that UPND has its largest membership centred on Zambians who originate from the Southern and Western provinces of Zambia.

It is only in the last two years that they have managed to penetrate other provinces and more work needs to be done if they have to be accepted as a non tribal party and 2021 is not the right time to let them get into government, the damage they would do to this country would be irreparable for centuries to come.

UPND has to publicly and categorically refute and dispel as a mater of urgency the many current rumours that have silently been circulating on social media of on how some UPND members have created parallel structures from bottom to top infused only with our citizens from the Southern and Western provinces of Zambia to take over in all ministries and government institutions if they were to win the elections next month.

They need to be bold on this stance and assure the nation; as such rumour can be receipt for a civil war if left un-addressed.

As things stand, giving the UPND an opportunity to govern this country would be catastrophic unless the entire UPND leadership comes out in the open and offer unity, reconciliation and economic recovery without hate, vengeance or vindictiveness as is the case currently.