By Kamuti Muyambela

UPND in Sikongo district have joined their Sioma counterparts in suing their party leadership, and have since put an injunction against recognising both, district and constituency newly elected executive committees.

The officials have since asked the court to stop Sikongo district and constituency executive committees from taking part in today’s provincial elections.

Last week UPND in Sioma sued their party leadership asking the court to declare Sioma district and constituency intraparty elections null and void.

Sikongo UPND claims that the constituency and district intraparty elections held in June this year were not conducted in accordance with the party guidelines, thus rendering the poll not free and fair.

The statement of claim alleges that, the said elections were illegal from the onset as they were in violation of the party constitution.

“The letter from the secretary general’s office instructed the holding of fresh elections (but) to date, this has not been done,” the statement read in part. “That the timetable for holding fresh elections issued by commissioner Felix Ngoma was not followed or honoured. Instead of following the party constitution, the secretary general wanted to corrupt the process by infusing 6 members in each of the illegal elected committees.”

The plaintiff prays to the court to declare the Sikongo district and constituency executive committees null and avoid.

“The said elections should be declared null and void for the stated reasons on the writ and that the plaintiff herein be granted an injunction retraining the defendants and the newly elected UPND district and constituency committees from participating in the forthcoming provincial elections,” read statement of claim.

Meanwhile, Mongu and Sioma districts have been excluded from participating in the Western Province intraparty elections slated for today, December 24, 2020. Daily Revelation last week reported that Mongu district would not be allowed to take party in the provincial elections because the district does not have an executive committee. This is because of intraparty confusions that have over the past months rocked Mongu and Nalikwanda. While reasons for excluding Sioma district patterns to the injunction the district put on its top leadership refraining them from recognising the newly elected district and constituency executive committees because, according to the plaintiff, committees were illegally ushered into office.

UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo confirmed to Daily Revelation that Mongu and Sioma would not be part of the delegates to elect the Western province executive committee today.

“The specific details for the electoral college will be availed for all and all the blank ballot papers will be prepared by the elections office and the commissioner will only fill in the candidates’ details when the assemblies are convened,” Nkombo explained. “Kindly note that unfortunately, Mongu district and Sioma district committees will not take part in the elections due to circumstances that are well known by all and are beyond the committees’ control.” – Daily Revelation