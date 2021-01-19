By Prisca Lumingu-Banda

The United Party for National Development-UPND has insisted that President Edgar Lungu does not qualify to contest elections for the third time as the Constitution clearly bars him from doing so.

UPND chairman for elections Garry Nkombo says it will be interesting to see how the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s ECZ will handle President Lungu’s nomination papers because the constitution is very clear that qualify.

Speaking during Millennium radio breakfast show this morning, Mr. Nkombo says President Lungu will be appearing on the August 2021 general elections ballot papers illegally if the ECZ decides to accept his nomination papers.

He says the earlier the PF comes to terms with it that President Lungu does not qualify the better because the law is very clear that President Lungu does not qualify to stand for a third time.

But Patriotic Front-PF Malambo Constituency Member of Parliament Makebi Zulu has told the Mr. Nkombo to hold his fire because the constitutional court has been clear on the matter.

Mr. Zulu who is also Eastern Province Minister says President Lungu will fill in his nomination papers when the time for elections comes and he will not be stopped by anyone.

MILLENNIUM RADIO 90.5 FM