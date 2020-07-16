UPND INSISTS ZAMBIA HAS BECOME A FAILED STATE DUE TO UNRULY PF CADRES

The opposition United Party for National Development has charged that it is now clear that Zambia is finally a failed state because the law enforcement agencies cannot deal with patriotic front cadres who have placed themselves above the law.

Party Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka has told 5fm news that the PF hooliganism and thuggery in the country keeps breaking news records.

Mr Mucheleka says this is evidenced by the recent incident where Emmanuel Banda the PF youth chairperson for eastern is alleged to have beaten up police officers Lusaka central police.

But when reached for comment, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the party has always discouraged its party cadres from perpetuating violence.

5FM NEWS 15/07/2020