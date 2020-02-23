United Party for National Development has instituted legal proceedings against Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader, Chilufya Tayali for issuing defamatory statements against President Hakainde Hichilema, says deputy UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa.

Mr Mweetwa says much as the party cared for the welfare of the different personalities in society including those who were mentally challenged, allowing people to issue defamatory and libellous statements against others without restraint would lead to the public believing such lies against them.

He said, while the Party had been reluctant to sue Mr Tayali due to his exposed questionable sound of mind in his utterances, the party takes no exception in the case were Mr Tayali says UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is behind the ongoing spraying of gas on citizens.

He also said that the issue of spraying of chemicals on citizens has led to loss of lives therefore cannot be taken for a joke or politicised because it can lead to civil strife.

“ It is for that reason has decided to instituted legal proceedings inorder to seek a restraining order against Mr Tayali who should also prove to the nation that Mr Hichilema is truly behind the spraying of chemicals on citizens.” said Mr Mweetwa.

He said UPND has been reluctant to respond to EEP leader, Chilufya Tayali’s claims that President Hichilema is behind the spraying of chemicals on citizens because every Zambian knows that Tayali is a dramatic politician who practices under 5 politics.

“ Everyone recalls that not so long ago we had sued Tayali and when we realized that the person we were dealing with was a lunatic, wel decided to withdraw the case. But the happenings in the country have the potential to implicate Mr Hichilema,” said Mweetwa.

He revealed that the Party will also jointly sue a number of media outlets that broadcasted the press briefing at which Mr Tayali issued defamatory statements against Mr Hichilema.

However Mr Mweetwa stated that those media houses who got the UPND side and balanced the story will not be cited in the lawsuit.

“We will also be suing those media houses that gave Tayali a platform to issue defamatory and slanderous statements so that they can come in as witnesses. I want to urge our colleagues from the media to desist from aiding people who create falsehoods against others,” said Mr Mweetwa.

UPND MEDIA TEAM