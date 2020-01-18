EEP President Chilufya Tayali has cautioned Zambians against voting for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Tayali has complained of how UPND propagandists photoshopped a newspaper to put his wife with a headline “Tsega gets 4th Husband In Zambia”.

Tayali has pointed out that HH is always unleashing insults on women who disagree with his tribal and ritualistic beliefs.

When leaving UPND Saboi Imboela – who is lozi – said UPND is about Tongaism. She said she was asked for sex by some Tongas in the party in exchange for a big position.

And Maureen Mwanawasa said the same thing that she was sexually and tribaly abused by HH’s thugs.