UPND IS A FIGURE GOVERNMENT, ITS PF STILL RULING THE COUNTRY – LUSAMBO ASSURES PF MEMBERS

“We thank HH for allowing PF to continue ruling the country”.

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo yesterday mocked UPND members for wasting their votes thinking the government will change when infact not. Mr Lusambo said PF was still in power and will continue ruling the country.

Speaking when he addressed PF youths, Mr Lusambo told them not to worry because his PF party was still controlling entire government machinery.

“We are still in power. All the Permanent Secretaries, Ambassadors/High Commissioners entire Cabinet office and heads of government institutions are still reporting to President Edgar Lungu and very loyal to him. We have lost the presidency not the power to govern. We have not given up power. Just go to any government office you will be assisted by our people”, Lusambo told smiling PF members. – Zambian Accurate Information