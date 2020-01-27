Southern Province Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson has labeled the United Party for National Development, (UPND) as a ‘Tonga Party’.

Lawrence Evans believes this is the reason the PF has faced challenges to penetrate the hearts of voters in the region despite developing the perceived opposition stronghold.

Speaking during the Hot Potato programme on Byta FM Radio on Thursday afternoon, Evans cited the voting patterns during the 2016 General Elections saying the ”entire” province voted for UPND.

He was, however, unable to justify why his party is not labeled tribal despite Northern Zambia’s unyielding loyalty to PF and its founding President Michael Sata.

Meanwhile, Evans has called for unity amongst Zambians to develop the country.