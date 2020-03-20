..As he urges Zambians to be wary of the UPND’s propaganda & hypocritical type of politics especially on bill 10

By Smart Eagles

Patriotic Front Member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe has condemned the opposition UPND on their stance taken on bill 10 and other important national issues.

Mr Mbewe who has cited bitterness, anger and hypocrisy and as being the type of politics the opposition party has been championing as opposed to offering effective checks and balances.

“The upnd have become an embarrassment to this country as a result of the non issue based debates that they have been engaging in. look at the way they have behaved on bill 10 which they have failed to support even when it means well”

Speaking during a media briefing Friday afternoon, Mr Mbewe further condemned their habitual actions of walking out of parliament during important national issues.

“People did not vote for them to go to parliament and merely walk out of parliament and use parliament as an exit as opposed to sitting and debate issues in parliament” he said.

He urged Zambians not to trust the UPND and their type of politics and should not allow them to continue abrogating their Parliamentary roles.

He expressed concern with the fake news , propaganda and lies being peddled by the UPND in regards to bill 10 and other important national issues.

And Mr Mbewe has advised the UPND not to politicise important national issues such as the Coronavirus but be supportive and help to adress issues collectively.