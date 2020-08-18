KEBBY Mbewe says the opposition UPND is fast melting like ice cream and come 2021 it will only remain a shell.

But UPND deputy spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said when his party forms government next year, it will not celebrate a weakening opposition but instead will be happy to have a strong one for credible checks and balances that strengthens the gist of democracy.

In an interview, Mbewe who is PF member of the central committee in charge of sports said the opposition UPND should prepare itself psychologically to accept the 2021 general elections results and not cry foul.

“The opposition UPND is fast melting like ice cream and come 2021 only a shell will remain. We have seen that the opposition don’t even have confidence in themselves to rule this country. They have no plan for this country at all. You can see that they are now melting like ice cream,” he said.

Mbewe claimed that Zambians were not ready to change government because of the many developmental programmes that the PF had done and still wanted to continue spearheading.

“We don’t want them to cry foul because come 2021 they are headed for a shameful defeat. And the Zambian people are wise enough to understand that to change government is messing up the progress going on in the country,” Mbewe said. “So the opposition in this case, we know that they will cry foul hence the reason we are preparing their mind to say they are not forming government in 2021.”

He claimed that at the moment the opposition did not have credible leaders that can govern the country.

Mbewe said it would be difficult for the UPND to win the 2021 general elections under the 50 per cent plus One clause.

“It is good that the same UPND were fighting for 50+1 and from the look of things they can’t make it. So they should forget about ruling this country because that 50+1 clause will eat them,” he said. “The same spear of 50+1 they wanted to use on PF will stab them and they will not form government because they don’t have numbers and that’s the same way they are fighting Bill 10 again. It will come back to haunt them.”

And Mbewe said civil servants that were in the habit of sympathising with the opposition by leaking important confidential information were not doing themselves a favour.

“They (civil servants) too are not doing themselves a favour, no! Because there will be no change of government in 2021. So we are telling those who keep on leaking confidential information to the opposition that the people they sell information to come and tell us that they are buying information from the civil servants,” he said.

Mbewe urged civil servants to understand that when something goes wrong with their work they should not blame anybody because the law mandated them to be loyal to the government of the day.

“So they are really putting their families at risk when they lose their jobs. We are aware that the opposition is now enticing them with promotions like ‘we’ll make you an IG [Inspector General of Police], we’ll make you a provincial minister, we’ll take you in foreign service, we’ll make you commander’. They are cheating those people, so my advice to the civil servants is that can they remain loyal to the government of the day because the truth of the matter is that UPND is not forming government next year,” he insisted. “We have seen that the opposition don’t even have a plan for this country at all. We have always told them that their politics is on social media and this is why they crash because they believe that going on social media insulting the Head of State and creating propaganda is one way of getting to State House.”

Mbewe said propaganda and insulting the Head of State did not add value to any political party.

“So we have seen that propaganda and insults are not adding value on the UPND because Zambians know that PF means well to this country,” he said.

Mbewe claimed that Zambia would never have a president who is humble and determined to develop the country like Edgar Lungu.

“We are asking Zambians to support President Lungu. Amidst COVID-19 we have people that are asking for lockdown but the President has remained firm to say no lockdown because he understands that the people have to somehow find a way of surviving,” he said.

Mbewe also condemned what he termed as the UPND strategy of using youths as campaign tools on social media.

“How does HH use youths as campaign tools? I want to urge the youths that do not allow the opposition to use you because there is nothing they are going to do for you. Even parents whose children the opposition wants to use as campaign tools should not allow their children to be used,” he said.

Mbewe said youths were not tools for regime change.

“Youths, please do not allow the opposition to take advantage of you, no! You have value because you are important people. Don’t allow the opposition to put you in forefront to fight their battles. What is it that they can do for you if they come into power? Literally nothing,” said Mbewe.

“For us when we take over government in 2021 we will be very happy to have a strong opposition because a strong opposition is what gives credible checks and balances that strengthens the gist of democracy. We will not celebrate a weakening opposition, no! That is undemocratic but in this particular case we are not weakening at all. We are actually strengthening and 2021 we will be able to remind Mr Mbewe and PF that what happened to Mr Banda will happen to Mr Lungu,” said Mweetwa.